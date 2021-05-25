Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scheduled to be released later this year across multiple platforms, Esports Boxing Club will be the first major boxing video game to hit consoles since EA Sports gave us 'Fight Night Champion' more than a decade ago.

After such a long wait, fight fans are understandably excited for the new project, which is being headed up by developer Steel City Interactive. A huge announcement yesterday provided even more to look forward to, as well.

A promotional video for the game was released across social media on Monday, hyping the line-up of playable characters for the title as 'the greatest fight roster in video game history'.

With a line-up of more than 65 combat sports personalities - including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko and the Klitschko brothers - Esports Boxing Club already boasted a pretty cracking pool of fighters.

However, business picked up in massive way for the game when it was revealed that current pound-for-pound king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be a part of the game.

The reigning WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion represents a huge signing for Steel City Interactive.

The existing Esports Boxing Club, while solid, still lacked a number of the sport's big names. The likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

In securing Canelo, though, the game has added one of boxing's biggest current stars, both in the ring and at the box office. In fact, such has been the large gap between mainstream boxing video games, Esports Boxing Club will mark Alvarez's first appearance in a game.

Now that he is officially tied to the game, expect Alvarez to be pushed heavily in all of the advertising surrounding it. The 30-year-old will almost certainly be the cover star of the title, something that will likely help to shift thousands of copies around the world.

Canelo's next in-ring assignment is expected to come against current IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in September, as Alvarez looks to unify the 168-pound division.

The early access release of Esports Boxing Club on Steam is expected as early as next month. Plant has been announced as a playable fighter in the game - and so Steam users should now be able to stage that fight early in the virtual ring.

No confirmation on console release dates has yet been made public, but the addition of Canelo to the game makes its eventual release all the more anticipated.

