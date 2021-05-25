Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is renowned as perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

Alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, he was the biggest name during professional wrestling's biggest boom - the Attitude Era - before exploding into superstardom as a Hollywood actor.

Now one of the most famous faces on the planet - renowned more for his work away from the ring than inside it - The Rock makes regular callbacks to WWE.

Dwayne often claims that he wouldn't be where he is today without rising through the company, and it looks like he won't be the last Johnson to have a wrestling career either.

Last year, it was reported that his daughter, Simone Johnson, had signed with WWE and was training at the Performance Center.

While details about NXT recruits are often scarce, Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Simone is making some brilliant progress.

The 19-year-old was reportedly the 'most-improved developmental talent in squats for the period of January - May 2021' topping the rankings list sent around internally in the company.

That can be nothing but good news, as Simone edges towards her eventual NXT debut.

While the fourth-generation wrestler is impressing in developmental, her father has also been touted with a future WWE return.

Ever since Roman Reigns made his comeback as a heel at SummerSlam in 2020, fans have been desperate to see him clash with The Rock in a bloodline feud.

Let's be honest, the storyline pretty much writes itself, with Roman crowning himself as 'The Tribal Chief' who runs the Samoan Dynasty.

With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Hollywood in 2023, perhaps we could see The Rock return for a blockbuster match, which would surely be the biggest WWE bout of all time.

While we'll have to wait and see if that does eventually unfold, one thing seems more certain... the future is certainly bright for Simone Johnson.

