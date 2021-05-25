It is looking like more huge names are being lined up by WWE for their return to live events on July 16 following their recent announcement they plan to do so.

It has already been rumoured that the company is aiming to have John Cena comeback for Money in the Bank weekend, but two other big names will apparently be on SmackDown's July 16 episode - the first in front of a live crowd for over a year.

The two names in question are WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

The pair haven't been on the company's programming since WrestleMania 37, but this is set to change with their appearances being advertised in Houston, Texas.

"The Rated-R Superstar" was part of the Universal Title triple threat match between him, Daniel Bryan and holder Roman Reigns on Night Two of 'Mania. He failed to capture the belt 10 years to the day of his first retirement.

Banks went into the pay-per-view with the Blue Brand's top women's prize but was defeated by Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair. "The Legit Boss" was on the receiving end of a devastating hair whip from the challenger which left one hell of a welt on Sasha's side.

Their returns could potentially lead to them both being written into stories for August's PPV, SummerSlam.

Banks is still waiting for the opportunity to reclaim the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Edge could reignite his feud with Reigns, if "The Head of The Table" is still Universal Champion by then.

If they're not chosen to go down this path, with the Hall of Famer now a heel, he could target an array of Superstars. The likes of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens to name a few, would make for a great match.

The Legit Boss on the other hand could return to her past rivalry former friend, turned foe Bayley.

News Now - Sport News