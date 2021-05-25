Pokemon Go Promo Codes June 2021: Live Bonuses, How To Redeem And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Summer is just around the corner as players prepare to return to Pokemon Go for the warmer months.

The augmented reality (AR) game is like many others that possess the ability for players to cash in on discount opportunities to reward players for the loyalty or hard work within the game itself.

Since the launch of Pokemon Go in 2016, Niantic have hosted many special events and timed-research exclusives have taken place to provide variety to trainers across the globe.

Rewards within Promo Codes typically contain PokeBalls, incenses, raid passes and much more - but these are not eternal. You will have to claim your code quickly before these codes expire.

Information is still significantly limited regarding May’s rewards and we will update this article as details become available to us.

Here is everything you need to know about the Promo Codes in Pokemon Go for June:

Working Pokemon Go Promo Codes (June 2021)

At this time, there are no Pokemon Go codes currently available for May. We will continue to search the web to find active codes and let you know as soon as they are discovered.

How can I redeem Promo Codes?

There are currently two ways in which players can redeem promo codes. At this time, iOS trainers are unable to do so in the app itself, whereas Android users can.

Here are the following steps:

iOS

Visit the promo section of the Niantic website

Login and enter your offer code

Once this is completed, you will receive a notification in-game displaying the items that have been added to your inventory.

Android

In the map view, tap the main menu button and head to the shop. At the bottom of the screen, there will be a text field to input any codes. Once redeemed, a notification will appear to confirm the items that have been added to your bag.

