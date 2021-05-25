Tottenham manager news: Mauricio Pochettino return considered by figures at the club

According to the Independent, some figures at Tottenham have suggested that it could be worth returning to Mauricio Pochettino for the vacant manager role.

What's the latest news involving Pochettino?

Some figures at Spurs have suggested that a return to Pochettino could be the best option for the club according to the Independent, despite having left around 18 months ago.

The report states that there is the feeling that the role at PSG is "more of a headache to manage than expected" and the Argentine may be open to a return to his former side.

Why did Daniel Levy find it difficult to remove Pochettino?

On the Amazon Prime series All or Nothing, as per the Evening Standard, Levy described the sacking of Pochettino as "the most emotional decision I've ever had to make".

As per the Evening Standard, Levy said, "[I felt] a lot of heartache is the honest answer. It's never easy when you have to ask someone to leave the club. When you've been working with someone for five and a half years, it's difficult. My heart was telling me 'don't do it' and my brain was telling me 'you need to do it'.

"It's the most emotional decision I've ever had to make. It was more than just an employer, employee relationship. We went away together, we had a lot of fun times outside the club. I'm sure after a little while we'll continue doing that."

How has Pochettino performed as PSG manager?

In his first season at PSG, Pochettino failed to win Ligue 1 after being beaten to the title by Lille. The French giants had won the league seven out of eight years prior to his arrival.

Discipline has been an issue for PSG this season and Pochettino has struggled to tame the aggressive nature of his side. According to WhoScored, the former French champions have acquired 73 yellow cards and seven red cards in Ligue 1. They are joint fourth for the most red cards in the division.

However, despite their league struggles, Pochettino lifted the first trophy of his managerial career after winning the French Super Cup this season.

Who else has been linked with the vacant manager job at Spurs?

According to The Athletic, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are the favourites for the Spurs job, however the club are reportedly still making up their mind. The report suggests that the situation they find themselves in reflects just how bad the club's strategy has been since appointing Mourinho.

Based on reports from Football Insider, Roberto Martinez is ready to quit Belgium and remains a strong contender for the manager vacancy at Spurs after "contact has been made with him".

