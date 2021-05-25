Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Reds facing battle to keep Brennan Johnson this summer

Following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Nottingham Forest will be aiming to push on next year under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

Whilst the Reds were relatively strong in a defensive sense last season, a lack of attacking creativity stifled their progress in the second-tier.

Despite having players at the club such as Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray who have set the Championship alight in the past with their goal-scoring escapades, Forest only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 games.

In order to solve this particular issue, Hughton may have to prioritise bolstering his options up-front during the upcoming transfer window.

However, the 62-year-old may also benefit from giving one of Forest's academy graduates a chance to prove himself at the City Ground next year.

Since joining Lincoln City on loan last September, Brennan Johnson has produced a host of fantastic displays in League One for the club.

As well providing 13 assists for his team-mates in all competitions, the 20-year-old has netted 13 goals for the Imps who will be looking to gain promotion to the Championship this weekend via the play-offs.

When you consider just how impressive Johnson has been for Lincoln, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting a lot of attention ahead of his return to Forest.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have already rejected a number of loan bids and permanent deal enquiries for the Wales international as they face a battle to keep him at the club.

It is understood that Hughton has earmarked Johnson for a key role at Forest next season and is reluctant to let him leave.

With his current contract set to run until 2023, the winger could demand a sizeable fee this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

One of the most exciting talents to emerge from Forest's academy in recent years, Johnson could go on to become a regular member of Hughton's starting eleven next season if he opts to stay at the City Ground.

As well as reaching double figures in terms of goals and assists during the current campaign, the winger has also averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the third-tier.

Whilst Johnson has been limited to just four appearances in the Championship since making his debut for Forest, he may now be ready to make the step up in level after taking League One by storm.

Therefore, Forest must do everything they can to prevent him from leaving during the transfer window as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a replacement who possesses the same amount of talent and potential.

