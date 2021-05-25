Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane desperate to leave the club this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Independent, Harry Kane is desperate to leave Tottenham as his future at the club remains uncertain.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane "desperately wants to go" according to the Independent, as he seeks a move away from Spurs.

The Truth: Harry Kane Transfer Update | Transfer Request Incoming & Man City Move Unlikely

The report also states that Chelsea are the most willing buyers, Manchester City are preparing a proposal and Manchester United are monitoring the situation. However, clubs are reportedly "perfectly prepared to walk away" putting Spurs and Kane in a tough position.

What did Kane say to Gary Neville?

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Kane revealed that he isn't "desperate to do anything" which contrasts reports stating that he is very keen to depart Spurs.

“I want to play in the Champions League," Kane told Neville. "I’m not desperate to do anything. I want to be playing in the biggest games. I’ve said before, I’d never say that I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I’d never say that I would leave Spurs.

“I still feel like I’ve got another career to play, I’ve got seven, eight, years of what I’ve had so far in the Premier League. I can be even better than what I have been.”

How has Kane performed in the Premier League this season?

Kane has emerged from the season as the standout player in the division, despite being part of a struggling Spurs side who wrapped up their campaign without a permanent manager at the helm.

The England international claimed his third Premier League Golden Boot of his career, alongside the Playmaker of the Season award after scoring 23 goals and registering 14 assists in the 2020/21 campaign.

According to WhoScored, Kane is the highest-rated player in the division (7.79) and has claimed more man-of-the-match awards (13) than any other player in England's top flight.

Who could Spurs replace Kane with?

According to previous reports from Eurosport, Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Danny Ings ahead of potentially submitting a bid for the England striker in the summer.

Ings could be an able replacement as his knack for scoring goals has been on display yet again this season. He has scored 12 goals in 26 Premier League starts, with a further four assists.

As it stands, Gareth Bale is set to return to Real Madrid this summer, however after a late flurry of goals, he could prove to soften the blow of losing Kane if Spurs can tie him down to a permanent deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bale's future will be decided soon.

