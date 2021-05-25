Watford transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Hornets' pursuit of Mbaye Diagne

After sealing an immediate return to the Premier League last month by clinching a second-place finish in the Championship, Watford have already started to prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

As well adding to their squad by signing Kwadwo Baah, the Hornets will part ways with Achraf Lazaar, Carlos Sanchez, Jerome Sinclair and Mamadou M'Baye when their current deals expire at Vicarage Road.

Having relied heavily on Ismaila Sarr's abundance of creativity last season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Watford decided to bolster their attacking options by drafting a number of strikers this summer.

Whilst Joao Pedro did illustrate glimpses of his talent in the Championship, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Premier League considering that he has only made three appearances at this level.

Meanwhile, fellow forwards Isaac Success and Andre Gray have both struggled to deliver the goods in recent years in the top-flight.

A recent report by Turkish news outlet DMT Sports suggested that the Hornets had agreed an €8m fee to sign Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne.

However, in a fresh twist regarding the 29-year-old's future, it has now been revealed that Watford have yet to submit a bid for him.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets are keeping tabs on Diagne but a deal between the club and Galatasaray isn't close to being agreed.

The forward, who has been capped on 11 occasions at international level by Senegal, spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Although Diagne was unable to prevent the Baggies from suffering relegation to the Championship, he still illustrated some signs of promise as he was directly involved in five goals in 16 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Diagne did produce impressive displays for West Brom in their clashes with Chelsea and Manchester United in which he registered WhoScored match ratings of 8.21 and 7.60, he also struggled for consistency at the Hawthorns last season.

Considering that he only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions for the Baggies, it is safe to say that the jury is still out on whether the forward is good enough to play at this level on a regular basis.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season, Watford cannot afford to make any mistakes in terms of their recruitment.

Therefore, it could be argued that instead of taking a risk on Diagne, the Hornets should instead switch their focus to signing a forward who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level.

