Leeds transfer rumours: Confidence growing that Leeds will sign young defender who loves attacking football

Leeds are confident of signing French full-back Romain Perraud this summer, as revealed by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Romain Perraud?

Despite the defender being under contract at Ligue 1 side Stade Brest until 2025, Leeds have made Perraud their top target at left-back, and are optimistic that they will get the deal done after "encouraging talks" took place between the club's owners, Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa.

He would likely replace Ezgjan Alioski, who is set to leave Elland Road next month as a free agent having failed to sign a contract extension with Leeds.

What are Perraud's stats this season?

Brest finished just a point above the relegation play-off place, but Perraud had a positive campaign on the left flank.

Across 36 league matches, he scored three goals and delivered seven assists, meaning that he reached double figures in terms of goal contributions. He had never previously done that in his career.

He is also capable of carrying out his defensive duties, having completed 60 tackles in league action this term. Only one teammate, Haris Belkebla (69), made more than Perraud.

Are Leeds set to be busy in the transfer market?

Indeed they are.

If they do land Perraud this summer, the 23-year-old can expect to be joined by several other new faces as well. The club are believed to be prioritising bringing in a new striker, and they also want to provide cover for Kalvin Phillips. The England international has missed nine games through injury this season, with Leeds losing seven of those matches.

Would Perraud suit Bielsa's style of play?

It seems that he would.

Earlier this month, Perraud spoke to Foot Mercato about Brest's brand of football and how he likes to be involved in entertaining games.

He said: "This year, we have an attractive game and honestly I prefer to win with 3 goals scored and 2 goals conceded."

For some managers, a defender saying that he likes winning matches 3-2 might be a cause for concern, but that is unlikely to be the case with Bielsa. This season, Leeds have arguably been the most watchable side in the league, scoring 62 goals and conceding 54.

Their fearless approach has worked well for them, as it earned the team a top-half finish and plenty of admirers along the way. Perraud also loves being part of an attacking side, and would likely be right at home at Leeds, as they have shown this year that they rarely take a backwards step.

