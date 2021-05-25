Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At WrestleMania Backlash on May 16, Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

In doing so, the pair became the first father and son to win Tag Team Titles in WWE, something the pair were ecstatic about.

Speaking on ESPN’s SportsNation, Rey described the victory as being one of the best accomplishments in his career.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world right now,” he said.

“I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This is just on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. To be the first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable.”

Dominik, who only debuted in the company less than a year ago at SummerSlam, said the win had more of a personal connection, being able to share the ring with his dad.

“Honestly I’m just so honored to share the ring with him, every time I step in the ring,” he said.

“What a blessing, to be able to come to work and do what I love, with my dad. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“He’s been doing it since he was a kid,” Rey chimed in.

“We did a story with Eddie Guerrero, rest in peace, and he was eight years old. So it was already cemented within him that one day he’d be a part of this great industry. And now here we are. He’s a great listener in the ring, he’s a great follower as well, and now he just has to get better with time.”

The pair featured on Friday's episode of the Blue Brand, but are yet to discover their first challengers for the belts. SmackDown's tag team division boasts several high-calibre choices, with the likes of The Usos, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy and former champions The Dirty Dawgs.

