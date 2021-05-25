Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner says that Max Verstappen 'deserves' to be leading the Drivers' standings after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutch driver earned a lights-to-flag victory in Monte-Carlo at the weekend with Charles Leclerc's pre-race retirement paving the way for him to take the top step on one of the sport's most iconic podiums.

Indeed, it's his second Grand Prix win of the season and fifth podium - a 100% record in that regard - with him now four points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' standings.

His title rival Hamilton, of course, had a weekend to forget with him qualifying seventh and failing to make any inroads during the race either, with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez jumping in front of him over the course of the race.

It was, then, a fine weekend for Max and his Red Bull team with Mercedes also seeing Valtteri Bottas having to retire thanks to a jammed wheel-nut.

And, post-race, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was naturally pleased with how it all went, with him saying that Max deserves to be on top for the way he delivered the result on Sunday:

“Max delivered a great victory today, his second of the year and he deserves to be going away as the championship leader. But it’s meaningless in the scale of things, with the volume of races still to come.

“But for us to do [be] leading both championships is beyond expectations, certainly coming into the weekend. It just shows how close things are and how things can move around very quickly and we’ve just got to keep in striking distance until the back end of the championship and that’s where the pressure really comes.”

Of course, things fell into Max's favour a fair bit on the day with Mercedes and Charles Leclerc's woes in mind but, even so, Verstappen still had to deliver and that he did.

Four points is the gap going to Azerbaijan, then, and the fight is well and truly on.

