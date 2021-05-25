Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What is the greatest Premier League triumph of all time?

Down the years we've seen incredibly close-fought title races between some of the biggest heavyweights in world football, stunning last-gasp goals to decide entire seasons and a host of collective achievements ranging from Arsenal's Invincibles to Manchester City's Centurions.

The 2020/21 campaign turned into a precession for Pep Guardiola's City side as they stormed clear of their stuttering contenders to underline their supremacy in the English game.

Their success was emphatic but arguably the least hotly contested of their five previous Premier League titles.

Now that the dust has settled on the season, BBC Sport pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have ranked the top 10 best Premier League winners of all time.

In the latest instalment of the Match of the Day top 10 podcast, regular host Gary Lineker talks through some of the most iconic teams in the history of English football with Richards and Shearer.

Both pundits have won Premier League medals and played through different eras, and the times in which they turned out appear to have influenced their selections.

Take a look at the BBC duo's respective top 10 title-winning outfits in ascending order below:

10. Manchester United 2008 (Richards: 10th, Shearer: 10th)

United pipped Chelsea to the title by just two points in Cristiano Ronaldo's penultimate season at Old Trafford.

They also won the Champions League in the same year.

9. Arsenal 1998 (Richards 9th, Shearer 9th)

With a return of 78 points, Arsene Wenger led Arsenal to their maiden Premier League title.

Dennis Bergkamp topped the club's goal scoring charts with 16.

8. Liverpool 2020 (Richards 7th, Shearer 7th)

Having fallen short in 2019 with a staggering 97 points, Liverpool finally ended their title hoodoo in 2020.

They racked up 99 points and left Man City 18 points behind in second place, though at one stage it did look as if they'd either eclipse City's 100-point record or become the second Premier League side to go invincible.

7. Manchester City 2018 (Richards 8th, Shearer 6th)

One of the most dominant title victories in history.

An injury-time goal from Gabriel Jesus on the final day of the season away at Southampton made City the first ever side to breach the 100-point mark, finishing the season with 32 wins from 38 games.

6. Chelsea 2005 (Richards 5th, Shearer 8th)

Jose Mourinho at his most vintage.

Chelsea conceded just 15 goals and lost one game under the Portuguese's tutelage in what was the first of five title wins for the Blues. Indomitable.

5. Manchester United 1999 (Richards 6th, Shearer 3rd)

United's treble-winning campaign saw them pip Arsenal to the title by a single point.

There have been more dominant league winners but the size of their achievement under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999 cannot be stated highly enough.

4. Manchester City 2012 (Richards 3rd, Shearer 5th)

City ended their 34-year wait for a trophy by clinching the FA Cup in 2011 and went one better in 2012.

Under the infectious guidance of Roberto Mancini, City almost conspired to throw the title away on the final day following a captivating and tumultuous season-long battle with United for top spot.

Sergio Aguero's last-gasp winner against QPR has been immortalised in the record books and, in terms of pure, unadulterated drama, is unlikely to ever be topped.

3. Blackburn Rovers 1995 (Richards 4th, Shearer 2nd)

With Alan Shearer providing a lethal spearhead to Blackburn Rovers' attack, the Lancashire outfit won their first major trophy for 67 years in 1995.

Shearer scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 42 games that year as Sir Kenny Dalglish's side tipped United to top spot by a single point despite losing to Liverpool on the final day.

2. Arsenal 2004 (Richards 2nd, Shearer 4th)

The revered Invincibles season.

A return of 26 wins and 12 draws helped Arsenal to clinch 90 points and an achievement that is unlikely to ever be repeated.

1. Leicester City 2016 (Richards 1st, Shearer 1st)

One of the most romantic underdog tales in the history of sport.

Leicester City narrowly escaped relegation in the 2014/15 season and were one of the favourites to finish inside the bottom three at the beginning of the campaign.

But the scintillating influence of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy in attack, combined with the unrelenting stamina of N'Golo Kante in midfield and a stoic centre-back pairing of Wesley Morgan and Robert Huth, carried the Foxes to the title against all the odds.

It was Claudio Ranieri's first and only league title in a managerial career spanning more than 30 years.

