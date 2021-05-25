Portsmouth transfer rumours: Update emerges concerning Jack Whatmough's Pompey future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After missing out on a play-off place in League One last season, Portsmouth will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Danny Cowley next year.

The 42-year-old has already started his preparations for the 2021/22 campaign by making some alterations to his squad.

Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull are all set to leave Fratton Park when their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Pompey still remain locked in negotiations with Ryan Williams and Tom Naylor as they look to keep this particular duo at the club.

Another one of the individuals who is facing an uncertain future at Portsmouth is Jack Whatmough.

Despite being offered a new contract by Pompey, the defender has yet to commit to the club and thus could potentially leave on a free transfer this summer when his current deal expires.

In a fresh twist concerning Whatmough, it has now been revealed that he is attracting interest from the Championship.

According to The News, Luton Town are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive options following Matty Pearson's decision to join Huddersfield Town.

After missing a considerable chunk of the 2019/20 campaign due to injury, Whatmough featured regularly for Portsmouth in the third-tier last season.

In the 38 appearances that he made for Pompey in all competitions, the defender helped the club keep 13 clean-sheets.

If Whatmough decides to join Luton, Portsmouth will need to focus on signing a new centre-back as they will only have two players on their books who are capable of playing in this particular position.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Luton seemingly weighing up a potential swoop for Whatmough, it will be intriguing to see what decision he makes regarding his future in the coming weeks.

Although he is currently guaranteed regular first-team football at Pompey, he may feel as if he is now ready to test himself at a higher level.

When you consider that Whatmough averaged the fourth-best WhoScored match rating at Portsmouth last season (6.86), it is hardly a surprise that Cowley wants him to stay this summer as he clearly has the ability to perform consistently in League One.

The defender also ranked in the top-five at Fratton Park in terms of tackles, interceptions and clearances per game.

Providing that Portsmouth are able to convince Whatmough to commit to the club, there is no reason why they cannot launch a bid for automatic promotion with him in the side next season.

