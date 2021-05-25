Extreme E: Ocean Prix dates, location, drivers & visit from Prince William

The Extreme E series is set to return this weekend as the nine teams prepare for more off-road action in the next instalment of the tournament, the Ocean Prix.

After a successful opener in this inaugural season, the 18 drivers are ready to complete their first ever Extreme E campaign, taking place across the most remote corners of the world. GiveMeSport Women has put together everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's race.

What is Extreme E?

Extreme E, established by all-electric championship Formula E, is an off-road racing series showcasing some of the world's most recognised drivers. It was founded in 2018, but it took until this year to officially showcase the tournament.

Not only does Extreme E deliver thrilling racing action, but the ethics behind it are what really makes it special. All racing locations are carefully selected in order to raise awareness around climate change – working to provide social and environmental support for the named areas. Additionally, XE is the only motorsport to be fully gender equal.

Where and when is the Ocean Prix?

The Ocean Prix is the next instalment of the Extreme E series. Each race takes place in very different yet equally challenging locations across the world. The previous round took place in the Alula desert in Saudi Arabia for the Desert Prix.

The drivers will be heading out to the beautiful Lac Rose coast in Senegal this weekend, with the event taking place across the 29th and 30th May.

Who are the Extreme E teams?

After finishing first in the opening prix of the series, team Rosberg X Racing currently top the table with 35 points. Australia's Molly Taylor and her racing partner Johan Kristofferson put in a winning performance in Saudi Arabia to take an early lead. Rosberg X Racing is led by Nico Rosberg, who has evolved his father's Team Rosberg setup.

In second and third place are X44 and Andretti United respectively. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton formed X44, which is making its Extreme E debut this year, and fields the team of Cristina Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb. Meanwhile, Great Britain's Catie Munnings and her partner Timmy Hansen make up the Andretti United team.

Team Acciona features Spanish driver Laia Sanz and racing icon Carlos Sainz Sr, while fellow F1 legend Jenson Button partners Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky in Button's JBXE team.

Other women competing in the Extreme E are Christine Giampaoli Zonca (Xite Energy Racing), Claudia Hürtgen (ABT Cupra XE), Sara Price (Chip Ganassi) and reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing).

Prince William visit

Ahead of the weekend's action, the Extreme E team was paid a visit by the Duke of Edinburgh. As well as learning about the economical side of the series, Prince William enjoyed some time on the tracks himself.

The Duke got behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21 alongside Munnings and it's safe to say he thoroughly enjoyed his brief stint as an XE driver.

How can I watch?

The Shakedown stage of the weekend will be shown via the Extreme E social channels, starting from 19:00 BST on Friday. Sky Sports Action, ITV and BT Sport 2 will air the two qualifying stages on Saturday at 11:30 and the semi-finals on Sunday at 10:00.

The final of the Ocean Prix will commence at 14:00 on Sunday 30th May and will be shown live across the XE socials and website, BBC iPlayer, ITV, BT Sport 2 and Sky Sports Action.

