Aston Villa transfer rumours: Villans set to battle with Premier League rivals for 15-goal ace

Aston Villa have begun preliminary talks with Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia over a potential summer move to Villa Park, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Buendia?

The Midlands-based club are looking to bring in two wide forwards in the next transfer window, and have identified Buendia as one of their top targets to fill one of these roles.

Despite securing promotion back to the Premier League, it is understood that Norwich would be willing to sell Buendia, but only if they receive at least £30m for the attacker.

What are Buendia's stats this season?

There is a reason that Buendia is valued so highly by his current employers. He has had an outstanding season in the Championship, scoring 15 goals and providing 17 assists in 39 appearances.

The 24-year-old delivered 122 key passes in the league - Villa's top performer in this category, Jack Grealish, managed 81 (via WhoScored). Buendia also managed 63 successful dribbles, with Grealish (65) just pipping him this time around.

The Argentine's exploits earned him the Championship player of the season award last month.

Are there other Premier League clubs interested in Buendia?

Absolutely.

Villa may have held talks with the player's representatives, but it is far from a done deal that he will be joining Dean Smith's side.

Arsenal are also keen on the forward, and had a January enquiry turned down by the Canaries. Another London club have also shown interest in Buendia. At the start of the month, it was reported that West Ham had joined the race to sign him this summer.

Is he the perfect partner for Grealish at Villa?

The thought of Grealish and Buendia playing together will be a mouthwatering prospect for Villa fans.

Although he missed 12 games through injury this term, Grealish was still a huge influence this year, registering six goals and 12 assists in the Premier League. He is a constant menace down the left flank.

However, the right wing has been a more problematic position for the Villans. Anwar El Ghazi and Bertrand Traore have shared this role for much of the campaign, and have netted 17 goals between them in the top-flight, with El Ghazi scoring the winner from the penalty spot this past weekend against Chelsea.

These are respectable numbers, but neither man has made the role unquestionably their own, and if Villa are going to push on and get a European place next year, they need a little more from that side of the pitch, rather than being over-reliant on Grealish conjuring up some magic on the opposite flank.

Buendia can take Villa to the next level, with his statistics this year illustrating that he is consistently a major threat in the final third. If Villa can tempt him to sign for them, they will have two exceptional wingers in their ranks, who will cause defences all sorts of problems in 2021/22.

