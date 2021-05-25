Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate has selected his provisional England squad for Euro 2020.

Southgate was set to announce his 26-man squad but, due to injuries and the fact the Champions League final and Europa League final will feature plenty of England players, has delayed his final decision until June 1.

Instead, the Three Lions boss has selected a 33-man squad, with the aim of trimming it down on Monday when availability becomes a bit clearer.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Nick Pope are all still yet to prove their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Even then, UEFA has allowed nations to amend their squads at any stage before their opening match of the tournament.

The players named in the provisional squad are:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

There’s a call-up for uncapped defenders Ben White and Ben Godfrey, who have impressed at Brighton and Everton respectively this season.

The 23-year-old has played in a three-man defence for the Seagulls this campaign and Southgate watched him in action last week against West Ham.

England face friendlies against Austria on Wednesday 2 June at the Riverside Stadium before playing Romania on 6 June at the same Stadium.

Then, the tournament kicks off.

The Three Lions face Croatia on June 13, Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.

