There’s no better way to get yourself a fight than by going out and trying to get it all booked up on your own.

According to Eddie Hearn, if you are Andy Ruiz Jr, that is exactly what you do.

After fighting each other twice Ruiz wants to complete a trilogy of fights with Anthony Joshua, as at the moment it sits at one win each.

Hearn has reportedly received a message from Ruiz on Instagram stating that he would like to take on Joshua after the Tyson Fury had collapsed.

AJ and the Gypsy King were all set to come face to face in Saudi Arabia on August 15, but according to The Sun, Fury must now face arch rival Deontay Wilder after an “arbitration hearing ruled he had a right to a third fight by September 15".

As Fury and Wilder’s fight has already been confirmed for July, Joshua has been told by the WBO that he faces mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been told he has until May 31 to agree terms with Usyk’s team about the proposed fight before anything else can be decided.

Although Hearn has insisted that he will go all out to ensure he completes the best business possible no matter who the opponent may be.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn stated:

“In an ideal world, if there's good business to be done with Oleksandr Usyk, it's got to be good business for him as well, that's the fight next.

"I wouldn't rule out any scenario at the moment for Anthony Joshua. We've probably got 10 days to decide what we're going to do.”

Hearn also confirmed the message from Ruiz on social media stating:

“There's quite a few (options). If you're going to America, he's already messaged me, it's like deja vu, Andy Ruiz. He messaged me on Instagram and said:

"I'm ready, let's do this, AJ v Ruiz three. That's a fight I think we'd be interested in, if you're going to America, Luis Ortiz is another guy you could fight. If you're doing the UK, I don't know...Dillian Whyte, that's a fight to make.”

It is clear to see that no matter the location or opponent, Joshua has the ability to win and win big and Hearn will ensure it is the best for all parties.

AJ reclaimed his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts by beating Ruiz in December 2019 after being shocked by him only six months earlier after he was knocked down four times on his way to a seventh-round stoppage.

So of course, Joshua will want to get another win under his belt and ensure that Ruiz calling out for the fight himself was the biggest mistake he had ever made!

News Now - Sport News