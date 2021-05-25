Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate has revealed his provisional 33-man squad for the 2020 European Championships.

Many Three Lions fans were expecting the England boss to announce the final 26-man cohort for the competition, but Southgate has instead opted for a preliminary round of player selections.

As a result, Southgate now has an extra few days to mull over his final decisions and evict seven players from his current batch, which will be announced accordingly on Tuesday, June 1.

England's provisional squad

And now that we're aware of Southgate's broad plans for the summer, how do you think he should streamline his squad to take on the rest of the continent?

Well, that's the question we've sought to address here at GIVEMESPORT as we choose the seven players that we think should be culled from the 33-man England squad as it stands.

First and foremost, it goes without saying that all 33 footballers are top-class and in a world where UEFA allowed Southgate to take every single one of them, we would be over the moon.

Who Southgate should cut

And secondly, we're assuming for the ease of selection that players like Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire will be fit for the tournament, otherwise things would get seriously hypothetical.

Then, lastly, bear in mind that it's only our opinion and we'd be fascinated to hear about your own selections across our social channels too. For argument's sake, though, here's ours down below:

1. Aaron Ramsdale

I think we're all on the same page with this one because although Ramsdale finished the season strongly, England don't need four goalkeepers at Euro 2020 and the Sheffield United man is the weakest of the four.

2. Ben White

A top defender with a big future ahead of him, that much can't be denied, but it's too much of a risk to take two uncapped centre-halves and in my eyes, Ben Godfrey is the stronger option on the back of a superb season at Everton.

3. Conor Coady

The moral of the story is that I think Maguire, John Stones, Tyrone Mings and Godfrey will suffice as England's centre-back options, particularly with Kyle Walker and Henderson being able to play there in emergencies.

As such, I regretfully think that Coady should join White on the sofa in a world where Maguire is fit.

4. Kieran Trippier

Ugh, I feel so dirty, but this is the tough spot that England having so many world-class right-backs puts me in and yes, I'm well aware that Tripper has just lifted the La Liga trophy with Atletico Madrid.

Walker is the first right-back on the team-sheet for me and I think Trent Alexander-Arnold has to go because what he brings to the team is so different to any of the other full-backs.

And with those two satisfying the importance of tournament experience and set-piece brilliance respectively, I'm giving the final slot to Reece James over Tripper by the thinnest of nose hairs.

5. James Ward-Prowse

This really is a case of there just being so much quality available as opposed to Ward-Prowse being in any way poor, so he's got to bite the bullet as I invest my faith in Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Henderson.

6. Jesse Lingard

And it's a similar story with Lingard because the Manchester United loanee has been in astonishing form this year, but with such an overload in the attacking and wide midfield positions, something's got to give.

Not a single cell of me would be angry or disappointed if Lingard was genuinely selected but for my money, I'd rather give my backing to Mason Mount and Jack Grealish as well as Bukayo Saka for his greater versatility.

7. Ollie Watkins

This feels harsh, it does, but with Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin proving shoo-ins, I'd want my third striker to make a real threat off the bench and I just think that Mason Greenwood fulfils that function better.

Who would you leave at home?

And breathe. Trust me when I say it's harder to cut out players than you might originally expect, particularly when it comes to the swamp of talent in the defensive positions.

But if you're desperately Googling my address in a fit of rage, console yourself with the fact that Southgate's decision is final and not my own.

It remains to be seen exactly who Southgate will pick and I'm sure even he doesn't know at this stage, but England having an embarrassment of riches ahead of Euro 2020 can only be a good thing.

