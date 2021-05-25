Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bronson Reed is one of the toughest Superstars in NXT. On last week's episode of the Black and Gold Brand, he marked the 14th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut by winning the North American Championship in a Steel Cage match against Johnny Gargano.

The Australian might have only held the title for several days, but he is open to defending it against any competition.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, "The Aus-zilla" said the NXT locker room is "hungry for gold", but this isn't something he'd shy away from.

“I'm open to whoever wants a shot at the North American Championship," he said.

“I made my career on being able to get given these opportunities. I know at the moment, there's a lot of us that are sort of in that same space that are hungry for gold. Guys like Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, "Swerve". So I'd like to open it up to all of them."

He went on to mention that Grimes or Swerve are arguably the two toughest men he's faced in the Black and Gold Brand so far.

“I mean, it's hard to say," he said.

“I've enjoyed a lot of the matches I've had. I always do feel a little bit, I guess I've never beaten Cameron Grimes, he's I guess my toughest opponent, if I look at it that way. [But] I’ve probably hurt the most after the matches I've had with Swerve. So I guess one of those two.”

The idea of a dream match is always something that intrigues wrestling fans. Reed didn't disappoint with his answer. Stating if he could face any member of the current WWE roster it would be NXT UK Champion Walter.

“Dream match wise. I've been saying it to a lot of people, the NXT UK Champion [WALTER] is someone that I'd like to fight.

"Me versus Walter, I think is a super fight that a lot of people would like to see.”

Now that would be some bout!

WWE NXT continues every week on Tuesday night, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

