Ryan Hall will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against rising contender Ilia Topuria.

This fascinating matchup between two of the hottest prospects in the featherweight division will serve as part of the warm-up act for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III in the main event of UFC 264, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10.

UFC officials confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT following an initial report from Adjara Sport.

Hall's high-stakes shootout with Topuria will be his first outing in more than two years.

The Ultimate Fighter season 22 winner hasn't set foot inside the octagon since his three-round fight against Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 155 in Sacramento, California, which he won via unanimous decision.

Hall (8-1), of Falls Church, Virginia, is currently riding on an eight-fight winning streak, which includes notable career wins over BJ Penn, Gray Maynard and Artem Lobov.

Topuria (10-0), meanwhile, was last in action last December at UFC Vegas 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, when 'El Matador' knocked out veteran Damon Jackson (18-4-1) in the first round of their preliminary bout, courtesy of some devastating hands.

The undefeated Spain-based Georgian fighter will stop at nothing to get his hands on UFC gold, telling MMA Junkie:

"I want to become a great UFC fighter as soon as possible.

"It’s one of my dreams since the day I signed with the UFC, and I want to go fast and bright, like a star.

"I think my fights and my acts talk about me, who I am, how I do things and how I perform in my fights.

"I don’t want to sound arrogant, but it’s something that I really think. I trust myself, and I’m very confident.

"I’m sure that I’m very good, and step by step I’m going to prove what I’m saying."

