Sure of himself, yet with reason the talented Tyson Fury has consistently insisted that there’s only one other heavyweight who might beat Deontay Wilder, and it’s not Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte.

Not to brag about it but on February 22 Fury stopped the previously undefeated Wilder by flooring him twice before stopping him in round seven of their rematch.

Becoming the first man to beat him in his professional career and although he doesn’t have much faith in the Brits he does believe that there is one person that can and may beat Wilder, Usyk.

Wilder knocked out every opponent he faced with the exception of Bermane Stiverne in their first meeting but soon made amends when he flattened him within one round of their rematch and even the talented, technical yet much-avoided Cuban, Luis Ortiz could not escape Wilder’s right hand – losing to him twice despite leading on points.

Although Fury only holds one official victory over Wilder he is more than capable of beating him on more than one occasion despite having one win and one draw, Fury outclassed him over the fights and during their fight in December 2018, Fury “boxed off the back foot and simply outclassed Wilder for the majority of the contest. He was floored twice and the judges scored it a draw” Which seemed harsh on the Brit.

However, in their rematch he vowed not to leave things in the judges’ hands and came good on that promise when he put Wilder down in round three and five, forcing his corners hand where they threw the towel in in the seventh round.

No two fights are the same though and Fury will have to do it all again with Wilder after the American successfully enforced their trilogy bout for the summer.

talkSPORT has reported on behalf of iFL TV that after the rematch win against Wilder last year, Fury insisted there is one fighter besides himself who has the ability to beat Wilder, stating:

"Deontay Wilder, barring none, even today, is the most dangerous heavyweight alive. He would wipe the floor with every other single heavyweight out there, apart from myself. And I also believe that Oleksandr Usyk would give him problems.

"They’re the only two people in the heavyweight division alive today that could give Deontay Wilder trouble. That’s myself and Oleksandr Usyk.

"Usyk was the undisputed champion at cruiserweight and wants to achieve the same at heavyweight I’m an absolute beast, warrior, legend, ‘lineal’ champion and Usyk because he’s a master southpaw, slick boxer. He’s had a lot of experience and he knows how to deal with power punchers…

"He would do to Whyte and Joshua what he did to Dominic Breazeale, put them unconscious in round one. They ain’t got the skills I’ve got, can’t touch this, this can’t be touched. I just wanna see them fight.

"They wanna call Wilder this, that and the other, but he will put them to sleep, easy. Soon as he touches them, they’re gone."

For all of the talk he gives, at least Fury can walk the walk, but beating an opponent once is easy to do, it is whether you have the mental ability to do it a second time round and whatever you think of him and his arrogant self, there is no doubt he is a talented boxer and has given Wilder more than just a fright.

