Willian endured a difficult opening season at Arsenal following his free transfer from Chelsea in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Brazil international turned 32 just before the 2020/21 season got underway but his form at Chelsea had been of a sufficient enough standard to suggest that Arsenal had completed a shrewd free transfer.

However, Willian's reputation has plummeted during a torrid campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Though he enjoyed a promising debut against Fulham on the opening day of the season, it's been a tale of perpetuating disappointment ever since.

The Gunners faithful have been thoroughly underwhelmed by his performances and a return of one goal and five assists in 25 games is his second-lowest total of goal contributions while playing in the Premier League.

Willian signed a three-year deal at Arsenal last year but, following his failure to adapt to Chelsea's cross-city rivals, a report from Sky Sports suggests that he is eyeing a return to west London.

David Beckham's Inter Miami are one of a handful of clubs who are attempting to agree a deal with Willian, but Sky Sports' Transfer Centre blog (12:35) claim that a return to Chelsea is the player's first choice.

The report also claims that Chelsea wanted to keep him at Stamford Bridge last summer but were unwilling to offer him the three-year deal he was chasing.

Well, this would be a controversial turnaround.

Willian's decision to move to a fellow London rival and, in theory, a fellow contender for the top four, raised plenty of eyebrows.

It wasn't a complete act of betrayal a la Judas Iscariot, but it didn't leave the most pleasant aftertaste amongst the Chelsea supporters.

And in light of Willian's painfully mediocre season at Arsenal, it's difficult to see why Thomas Tuchel would want to add him to a squad that already contains a multitude of talented attacking midfielders.

Mikel Arteta has been questioned about Willian's form throughout the season, and he recently took responsibility for failing to get the best out of him.

“First of all we signed a player with an incredible talent, a proven talent and performance level in this league, and this season has been difficult and I take full responsibility because I have to be the one getting the best out of him and we had moments but not to the level that he did before.

“This is an assessment that we will do individually with the players and with Edu, the board and the ownership to make the right decisions for the future.”

However, some of his stats make for grim viewing and suggest that this is more than a case of poor man-management.

Earning a reported salary of £100k-per-week and having agreed a signing on bonus of £4.8m, Willian - who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt - has pocketed £10m in total this season.

That outlay has brought Arsenal just six goal contributions in the league, averaging at £1.66m per goal or assist.

His only goal of the season was a direct free-kick against West Bromwich Albion, meaning that Alisson, a goalkeeper, scored more goals from open play in 2020/21.

And despite being a winger by trade, Willian completed less dribbles per game (0.5) than Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney (0.6).

Don't get ahead of yourself, Tuchel.

