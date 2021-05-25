The 2021/22 Europa League campaign will launch shortly and we have everything you need to know surrounding next season's competition.

Every year we see multiple, highly-established European clubs competing to win the Europa League; Arsenal, Manchester United and AC Milan are just a few notable mentions in previous years.

And the excitement does not stop ahead of next season; West Ham, Leicester City, Napoli, Lyon and Lazio are just a few of the teams that have qualified for the Europa League group stages and fans will be looking ahead to competing against each other.

In the 2020/21 Europa League Final, Manchester United will play Villarreal as both clubs look poised to push themselves into the Champions League next season if they win this competition.

Sevilla remains the most successful club in the competition's history, winning the Europa League on six different occasions - most recently achieved in 2020.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign:

Fixtures

The fixtures are yet to be released for the 2021/22 Europa League but we do know when the draw is taking place and what dates the fixtures will be played.

Group Stages

Each group stage game will be played on a Thursday night with the dates as follows:

Match 1 - 16 September 2021

Match 2 - 30 September 2021

Match 3 - 21 October 2021

Match 4 - 4 November 2021

Match 5 - 25 November 2021

Match 6 - 9 December 2021

Knockout Stages

The knockout stages will then proceed as follows:

Knockout round play-offs - 17 and 24 February 2022

Round of 16 - 10 and 17 March 2022

Quarter-finals - 7 and 14 April 2022

Semi-finals - 28 April and 5 May 2022

Final - 18 May 2022

When is the 2021/22 Europa League draw?

Although the fixtures are yet to be released, it has been confirmed that the draw for the Europa League group stages will take place on Friday 27 August 2021.

Odds

The favourites to win the 2021/22 Europa League have yet to be decided; check back here and once we know, we will update you with a list of the favourites.

Results

We will keep you up to date with all of the latest results from Europa League action right here.

