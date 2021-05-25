Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: What date is it and what is the schedule?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the most glamorous races on the Formula 1 calendar and will be making a return following a year’s hiatus.

Situated on the shores of the Caspian Sea, the 3.73 mile-circuit has many right-angle corners with close barriers leaving little margin for error - possessing one of the longest straights of the season with cars reaching speeds of close to 215 mph.

Baku has quickly become a commercial hub of Europe with revenue being poured into the city, with the country’s capital city holding the first race in 2016. Ultimately, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan was cancelled in 2020, but will be coming back for 2021.

It has quickly built a reputation as being one of the most action-packed races of the year, with the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo running into each other and Valtteri Bottas picking up a puncture while leading in 2018.

A year earlier, Sebastien Vettel drove into the side of Lewis Hamilton after he accused the Brit of brake-checking him, resulting in a stop-go penalty. Lance Stroll, a rookie at the time, picked up a stunning podium for Williams on that day despite out-dragging him to the line by Bottas and pipped the Canadian to second place.

Because of this, there is huge excitement building towards what could be an exciting race from the off, with Verstappen and Hamilton set to go head to head once more to reach the chequered flag first.

Here is everything you need to know about the race weekend in Baku...

Friday 4th June

Where we saw practice taking place on a Thursday in Monaco, this will return to its normal slot of Fridays.

Despite being one of the fastest circuits on the calendar, it also possesses some of the most challenging as well, as Charles Leclerc found out at the notorious Castle Section of the track where it is so easy to get wrong.

Practice 1 is at 9:30 am BST and practice 2 is at 1 pm BST.

Saturday 5th June

Typically, final practice will take place on Saturday morning before the all-important qualifying to decide who starts on pole position for the Grand Prix.

Practice 3 is at 10 am BST and qualifying is at 1 pm BST.

Sunday 6th June

The day that matters most, race day!

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix consists of 51 laps with a race distance of 190.2 miles, with a lap record of 1:43.009 set by Leclerc back in 2019, we expect that to be beaten on this year’s race weekend.

Lights out will take place at 1 pm BST.

