Marcus Rashford is an inspiration to us all.

When the Manchester United forward isn't rattling home goals in the Premier League, you can bet that he's campaigning tooth and nail against child poverty across the United Kingdom.

His remarkable selflessness and charitable endeavours have earned him the respect of both football fans and the general public - and long may it continue.

Rashford's incredible hard work

Besides, it's the latest indicator of just how incredibly hard Rashford is willing to achieve his goals regardless of whether that's in the beautiful game or matters of philanthropy.

It's a trait that Rashford shares with one of his greatest inspirations, Cristiano Ronaldo, who also boasts a well-deserved reputation amongst the hardest working athletes in the world of football.

In many ways, Ronaldo has changed the face of how world-class footballers approach the modern game with his impeccable focus on the athletic side of the sport.

Evolution of Rashford's athleticism

And that pursuit for physical perfection seems to have been take on board by Rashford because the United starlet also seems to have put in the hours to ensure he gets the most out of his body.

That's because Rashford's appearance has visibly changed throughout his professional career with his once skinny frame now evolving into something far more muscly and toned.

Now, it goes without saying that a 'ripped' body is by no means a shorthand indication of athletic brilliance - bodies are very much unique to their owner - but it's clear that a transformation has taken place.

Rashford's body transformation

And we say that because Rashford was looking in superb physical condition when he posed topless for a photoshoot and interview with Men's Health magazine this week.

The snaps, taken by Chris Floyd, show just how much Rashford's body has changed since his early days at Old Trafford both from his natural ageing and what can only be assumed as serious hours in the gym.

And before we showcase the latest images of Rashford looking at the top of his game, be sure to look at a few pictures earlier in his career along the way to get a real idea of his transformation:

2015

2018

2021

Wowsers. Did someone crank up the thermostat in here?

Rashford: An elite athlete

Ok, jokes aside, it's clear that Rashford is really growing into his footballer's body in his twenties with powerful shoulders and arms as well as a defined 'six pack' with strong-looking oblique muscles.

But more important than any of that is the difference that we've seen from Rashford over the years because optimising one's body doesn't inherently result in the same end goal that social media might portray.

So, sure, the fact that Rashford has a rippling six pack doesn't automatically mean that he's got steely abs, but judging by his body transformation as a whole, you'll forgive us for thinking that's probably the case.

And if Rashford's latest photoshoot helps to positively highlight improving one's fitness in a healthy manner, then that's the ten-millionth reason to appreciate his downright brilliance and loveliness.

