Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know
Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know
With the 2020/21 season coming to an end, many football fans will be wanting to know all the information about the 2021/22 Champions League season.
The Champions League title this season is back in the hands of an English side following Bayern Munich lifting the title in 2019/20.
What will also be great to see is the fact that the tournament should be able to have fans back in the stadium with sellout attendances as we finally start to allow fans back in following the pandemic. Here is everything you need to know before it begins in the summer:
Champions League fixtures
There are a lot of fixtures in the tournament as it has the qualifying rounds, the group stages and the knockouts and these fixtures won’t be sorted for a while.
The fixtures for the qualifying rounds to get into the group stages but we should know these fixtures in the next few months. We will continue to update you with fixtures when they are released.
The matches are due to take place on these dates:
Qualifying
22 June 2021: Preliminary round semi-finals
25 June 2021: Preliminary round final
6/7 & 13/14 July 2021: First qualifying round
20/21 & 27/28 July 2021: Second qualifying round
3/4 & 10 August 2021: Third qualifying round
17/18 & 24/25 August 2021: Play-offs
Group stage
14/15 September 2021: Matchday 1
28/29 September 2021: Matchday 2
19/20 October 2021: Matchday 3
2/3 November 2021: Matchday 4
23/24 November 2021: Matchday 5
7/8 December 2021: Matchday 6
Knockout phase
15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March 2022: Round of 16
5/6 & 12/13 April 2022: Quarter-finals
26/27 & 3/4 May 2022: Semi-finals
28 May 2022: Final
Champions League Draw
Football fans love the draws in cup competitions and we get a lot of draws in the Champions League as we go through the rounds.
The 67th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 30th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, is scheduled to run from 22 June 2021 to 28 May 2022. Here are when the draws will take place:
8 June 2021: Preliminary round
15 June 2021: First qualifying round
16 June 2021: Second qualifying round
19 July 2021: Third qualifying round
2 August 2021: Play-off round
26 August 2021: Group stage
13 December 2021: Round of 16
18 March 2022: Quarter-finals & Semi-finals
Where will the 2021/22 Champions League Final take place
The final will take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. It has been home to Zenit since 2017.
Champions League Odds
It is always interesting to see who the favourite team to win the tournament is as well as other odds like top goalscorer.
In 2020/21, Bayern Munich were favourites to reclaim their title but they were knocked out at the quarter final stage by Paris Saint-Germain. When the latest odds are revealed, we provide the information here.
You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News