Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

With the 2020/21 season coming to an end, many football fans will be wanting to know all the information about the 2021/22 Champions League season.

The Champions League title this season is back in the hands of an English side following Bayern Munich lifting the title in 2019/20.

What will also be great to see is the fact that the tournament should be able to have fans back in the stadium with sellout attendances as we finally start to allow fans back in following the pandemic. Here is everything you need to know before it begins in the summer:

Champions League fixtures

There are a lot of fixtures in the tournament as it has the qualifying rounds, the group stages and the knockouts and these fixtures won’t be sorted for a while.

The fixtures for the qualifying rounds to get into the group stages but we should know these fixtures in the next few months. We will continue to update you with fixtures when they are released.

The matches are due to take place on these dates:

Qualifying

22 June 2021: Preliminary round semi-finals

25 June 2021: Preliminary round final

6/7 & 13/14 July 2021: First qualifying round

20/21 & 27/28 July 2021: Second qualifying round

3/4 & 10 August 2021: Third qualifying round

17/18 & 24/25 August 2021: Play-offs



Group stage

14/15 September 2021: Matchday 1

28/29 September 2021: Matchday 2

19/20 October 2021: Matchday 3

2/3 November 2021: Matchday 4

23/24 November 2021: Matchday 5

7/8 December 2021: Matchday 6

Knockout phase

15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March 2022: Round of 16

5/6 & 12/13 April 2022: Quarter-finals

26/27 & 3/4 May 2022: Semi-finals

28 May 2022: Final

Champions League Draw

Football fans love the draws in cup competitions and we get a lot of draws in the Champions League as we go through the rounds.

The 67th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 30th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, is scheduled to run from 22 June 2021 to 28 May 2022. Here are when the draws will take place:

8 June 2021: Preliminary round

15 June 2021: First qualifying round

16 June 2021: Second qualifying round

19 July 2021: Third qualifying round

2 August 2021: Play-off round

26 August 2021: Group stage

13 December 2021: Round of 16

18 March 2022: Quarter-finals & Semi-finals

Where will the 2021/22 Champions League Final take place

The final will take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. It has been home to Zenit since 2017.

Champions League Odds

It is always interesting to see who the favourite team to win the tournament is as well as other odds like top goalscorer.

In 2020/21, Bayern Munich were favourites to reclaim their title but they were knocked out at the quarter final stage by Paris Saint-Germain. When the latest odds are revealed, we provide the information here.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News