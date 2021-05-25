F1 2021 Game: Who are the cover stars?

F1 2021 is edging ever closer as fans continue to get excited around one of the biggest virtual sports games on the market.

The previous game, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of Formula 1, was a monumental success. It reached number one in the UK charts and sold just shy of 6,000 copies in the first week of sales in Japan, making it the 14th best-selling game of all time during that timeframe.

Codemasters’ creation has even branched out into an official Esports series ran by F1 themselves, with some of the best virtual drivers in the world going head to head over the course of a season.

While the game did its best to replicate the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, cancellations and schedule alterations due to COVID-19 meant that the game was left with a calendar that did not represent that season, due to no fault of their own.

This time around, and with the pandemic drawing to a close, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the 2021 campaign with some popular features making a return from the previous game.

Cover Stars

While there were five cover stars on last year’s game, this has now been whittled down to just three with the focus on a possible title battle between a trio of front-runners during the real-life season.

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have been handpicked by Codemasters to be the faces that will show off the new game in what promises to be an exciting addition to the developers’ CV, with EA by their side.

The announcement was made by EA themselves - where the trio will be in the spotlight for only the Standard Edition. This means that, most likely, there could be three other drivers, possibly even F1 legends, that will be fronting the Deluxe Edition of the game similar to what we’ve seen in recent years.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

F1 2021 is due to be released on 16th July 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

