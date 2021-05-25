Europa Conference League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know
The UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) is almost upon us and will get underway shortly as teams will be looking to win the competition in its inaugural season.
The competition was confirmed back in December 2018 and was initially going to be called “Europa League 2”, but was soon revealed that it would be operating under an entirely new banner.
No teams will be able to qualify directly to the group stage and will have to advance via the Play-offs to compete, and will essentially be the third and final level of European football, below the Europa League and Champions League.
In total, 184 sides from across Europe will take place in this seismic event, with one team from each of UEFA’s 55 associations.
The winners of the Carabao Cup will automatically qualify for the competition, but with Manchester City having already qualified for the Champions League, Leicester City winning the FA Cup and finishing in the Europa League places, the spot went to the next highest finisher.
After finishing sixth in the Premier League table during the 2020/21 campaign, Tottenham Hotspur could become the first side in the highest level of English football to take part in the new tournament.
The winner of the UECL will qualify automatically for the 2022/23 Europa League.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League:
Trophy
UEFA revealed the trophy that teams will be competing for in May 2021.
At a weight of 11kg, the new piece of silverware stands at 57.5cm tall and contains 32 hexagonal spines that wrap around the trophy base. This represents each team that competes in the Group Stage.
Fixtures
The fixtures are yet to be announced for the introductory campaign of the Europa Conference League - but the structure of the competition has been revealed.
First Qualifying Round
First Leg - 8th July 2021
Second Leg - 15th July 2021
Second Qualifying Round
First Leg - 22nd July 2021
Second Leg - 29th July 2021
Third Qualifying Round
First Leg - 5th August 2021
Second Leg - 12th August 2021
Play-offs
First Leg -19th August 2021
Second Leg - 26th August 2021
Group Stage
Match 1 - 15th September 2021
Match 2 - 30th September 2021
Match 3 - 21st October 2021
Match 4 - 4th November 2021
Match 5 - 25th November 2021
Match 6 - 9th December 2021
Knockout Round Play-offs
First Leg - 17th February 2022
Second Leg - 24th February 2022
Round of 16
First Leg - 10th March 2022
Second Leg - 17th Match 2022
Quarter-finals
First Leg - 7th April 2022
Second Leg - 14th April 2022
Semi-finals
First Leg - 28th April 2022
Second Leg - 5th May 2022
Final
25th May 2022
Draw
No draws have taken place at this time for the Europa Conference League. However, the dates when these will take place have been confirmed.
First qualifying round - 15th June 2021
Second qualifying round - 16th June 2021
Third qualifying round - 19th July 2021
Play-offs - 2nd August 2021
Group Stage - 27th August 2021
Knockout round play-offs - 13th December 2021
Round of 16 - 25th February 2022
Quarter-finals - 18th March 2022
Semi-finals - 18th March 2022
Odds
The favourites to win the 2021/22 Europa Conference League have yet to be decided; check back here and once we know, we will update you with a list of the favourites.
Results
We will keep you up to date with all of the latest results from Europa League action right here.
