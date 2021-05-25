Europa Conference League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

The UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) is almost upon us and will get underway shortly as teams will be looking to win the competition in its inaugural season.

The competition was confirmed back in December 2018 and was initially going to be called “Europa League 2”, but was soon revealed that it would be operating under an entirely new banner.

No teams will be able to qualify directly to the group stage and will have to advance via the Play-offs to compete, and will essentially be the third and final level of European football, below the Europa League and Champions League.

In total, 184 sides from across Europe will take place in this seismic event, with one team from each of UEFA’s 55 associations.

The winners of the Carabao Cup will automatically qualify for the competition, but with Manchester City having already qualified for the Champions League, Leicester City winning the FA Cup and finishing in the Europa League places, the spot went to the next highest finisher.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League table during the 2020/21 campaign, Tottenham Hotspur could become the first side in the highest level of English football to take part in the new tournament.

The winner of the UECL will qualify automatically for the 2022/23 Europa League.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League:

Trophy

UEFA revealed the trophy that teams will be competing for in May 2021.

At a weight of 11kg, the new piece of silverware stands at 57.5cm tall and contains 32 hexagonal spines that wrap around the trophy base. This represents each team that competes in the Group Stage.

Fixtures

The fixtures are yet to be announced for the introductory campaign of the Europa Conference League - but the structure of the competition has been revealed.

First Qualifying Round

First Leg - 8th July 2021

Second Leg - 15th July 2021

Second Qualifying Round

First Leg - 22nd July 2021

Second Leg - 29th July 2021

Third Qualifying Round

First Leg - 5th August 2021

Second Leg - 12th August 2021

Play-offs

First Leg -19th August 2021

Second Leg - 26th August 2021

Group Stage

Match 1 - 15th September 2021

Match 2 - 30th September 2021

Match 3 - 21st October 2021

Match 4 - 4th November 2021

Match 5 - 25th November 2021

Match 6 - 9th December 2021

Knockout Round Play-offs

First Leg - 17th February 2022

Second Leg - 24th February 2022

Round of 16

First Leg - 10th March 2022

Second Leg - 17th Match 2022

Quarter-finals

First Leg - 7th April 2022

Second Leg - 14th April 2022

Semi-finals

First Leg - 28th April 2022

Second Leg - 5th May 2022

Final

25th May 2022

Draw

No draws have taken place at this time for the Europa Conference League. However, the dates when these will take place have been confirmed.

First qualifying round - 15th June 2021

Second qualifying round - 16th June 2021

Third qualifying round - 19th July 2021

Play-offs - 2nd August 2021

Group Stage - 27th August 2021

Knockout round play-offs - 13th December 2021

Round of 16 - 25th February 2022

Quarter-finals - 18th March 2022

Semi-finals - 18th March 2022

Odds

The favourites to win the 2021/22 Europa Conference League have yet to be decided; check back here and once we know, we will update you with a list of the favourites.

Results

We will keep you up to date with all of the latest results from Europa League action right here.

