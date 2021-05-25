Ashleigh Barty: World number one spotted training at Roland-Garros despite injury concern

World number one Ashleigh Barty looks to be fully fit for next week’s French Open after she was pictured training on Court Phillipe-Chatrier ahead of the tournament.

The Australian retired against Coco Gauff in the Italian Open quarter-finals a couple of weeks ago, despite being a set-up at the time, citing an arm injury as the reason.

While the 25-year-old stressed her withdrawal was simply a precaution, there have still been questions over her fitness given how little time there was to recover ahead of tennis’ second major of the year.

Indeed, Simona Halep, one of the favourites for this year’s competition, will not compete because of a calf tear that was also sustained in Rome.

For Barty, though, everything appears to be going well. Back at the venue where she won her maiden Slam in 2019, the former champion enters next week on a seven-game winning streak at Roland-Garros.

However, a lot has changed in the last two years. The Chatrier court now has a roof over it and, of course, there'll be fewer fans than normal.

But, Barty will no doubt be confident of stringing together a run in Paris. Before her retirement against Gauff, the Aussie was 13-2 on this surface in 2021 and had 16 wins in a row on red clay before losing to Sabalenka in Madrid.

With three titles already this year, Barty told Roland-Garros that she’s now shipped these trophies home as a “nice surprise on Mum and Dad’s doorstep.”

And, who knows, there could well be another French Open title being shipped very soon.

