Apex Legends: 3v3 Arena Update Will Finally Punish Players Who Leave Early

Apex Legends has finally implemented a system into the 3v3 Arena Update that players have been asking for.

Arena mode puts one team against another in a 3v3 format and it finally meant the game developed by Respawn took the ‘battle royale’ element away in one of the game modes.



In this arena mode, you can pick your favourite legend who you’ll stick with for the whole match. With it being such small teams, players are treated to a much quicker game.

After that, you enter the buy phase where you’ll need to pick your weapons for the round. Each weapon costs a different amount of materials, so the better the weapon, the more it costs.

New Apex 3v3 Arena Update Will Punish Players Who Leave Early

The update has introduced penalties for those who leave the new 3v3 Arenas game mode. It has been revealed players will now incur a 10-minute lockout penalty if they abandon an Arenas game.



Players will be warned about the abandonment penalty before they leave, and it only applies if the leaver is in a full squad when they depart the game. Players who are unfortunate enough to be partied up with an abandoning player will not be punished for abandoning the game after them.

This has been something that gamers have requested for a while now, ever since the new mode came to Apex in Season 9.

In the game mode, they have also included other updates which include a minor fix for an exploit that was allowing users to unlock upgrades without actually having the materials required, as well as various bugs and errors.

