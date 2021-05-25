Former 'The Ultimate Fighter' 18 finalist Davey Grant will rematch No. 15 ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera on June 19 as he looks to continue his climb up the ladder in the 135-pound division.

Fighting out of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, 'Dangerous' Grant (13-4) competes for the second time in three months when he locks horns with 'Chito' Vera (16-7-1) in an exciting veterans bout which is all but guaranteed to deliver action.

The North East fan favourite was awarded 'the Performance of the Night' honours and secured a hefty bonus in the process after he knocked Jonathan Martinez out cold at UFC Fight Night 187 in March of this year.

Grant, who was a member of Team Rousey during season 18 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', has won his last three fights in a row, including a come-from-behind victory over Martin Day at UFC 251 in July 2020.

American-based Colombian-born Vera, meanwhile, is widely considered to be one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster.

The 28-year-old is a respectable 10-6 in the UFC which includes a submission win over Brian Kelleher and a blistering first-round TKO of Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 in August 2020.

UFC Fight Night 190 will be headlined by a five-round featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Chan Sung Jung.

