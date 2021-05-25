Naomi Osaka: Star posts hilarious video showing off new Nike shoes ahead of French Open

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World number two Naomi Osaka has posted a hilarious new video online, showcasing her new Nike trainers ahead of the French Open next week.

The 23-year-old, who is seeking to win her fifth major title and first at Roland-Garros, will wear the Air Zoom GP Turbo sneaker throughout the competition.

The shoe itself features Swarovski crystals on the swoosh, a tie-dye colourway and an embossed heel.

In a clip released on Twitter, Osaka can be seen laughing to herself and jumping up and down, while on the famous Phillipe-Chatrier court.

Osaka’s deal with Nike is not her only major sponsor. The Japanese star is ranked 15th in list of the highest-paid athletes in the world –– supposedly earning over $50 million in the last year. Her endorsements include Tag Heuer and Louis Vuitton and she has also started her own skincare brand as well as a swimwear range.

In terms of her chances at Roland-Garros, Osaka is not predicted to challenge for silverware, having struggled on clay surfaces so far during her career.

Irrespective of how far she progresses, however, tennis fans will eagerly await the opportunity to watch her in action.

The French Open begins on the 30th May and runs until the 13th June.

