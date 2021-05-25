Daily Digest: Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Strasbourg Open with Roland-Garros looming

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Biana Andreescu withdraws from the Strasbourg Open as a precautionary measure, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Fran Kirby win end-of-season accolades, and Sky announce a virtual reality viewing experience of the Netball Superleague.

Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Strasbourg Open

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Strasbourg Open, her first tournament since the Miami Open at the start of April. She had won her opening two matches of the competition but told the press she was pulling out due to a “small abdominal tear.”

The decision is considered a precautionary measure for Roland-Garros, which starts in Paris next week. The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries since she triumphed at the US Open in 2019, stunning the tennis world. She competed at the French Open in the same year, exiting the tournament in the second round.

Emma Hayes and Fran Kirby win end-of-season accolades

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby has been awarded the Women’s Super League Player of the Season, while Emma Hayes received the Manager of the Season accolade.

Kirby had a stunning season as she made a full comeback from a long-term illness, helping Chelsea to the WSL title with 16 goals and 11 assists. The 27-year-old had already been named the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year and the WSL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Hayes, meanwhile, has established herself as one of the best managers in football. Her side won the League Cup and WSL this season, also reaching the final of the Champions League. A domestic treble is still a possibility, with the Blues through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Netball Superleague virtual reality experience

England Netball’s broadcast partner Sky is set to offer its VIP members a unique virtual reality viewing experience of the Superleague.

Immersive cameras will be set up at the Copper Box Arena in London to bring live coverage of 20 upcoming Superleague games. Using a three-camera setup, viewers will be able to switch angles and invite their friends into a Watchzone.

Sky VIP members need to have their own headsets in order to experience this offer at home.

Tottenham Hotspur release 11 players

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departures of Rianna Dean, Alanna Kennedy, Gemma Davison, Anna Filbey, Hannah Godfrey, Lucia Leon, Aurora Mikalsen, Chloe Peplow, Lucy Quinn, Siri Worm and Elisha Sulola following the conclusion of their contracts.

The club’s head coach Rehanne Skinner commented on the decision to let the players go: “It has been a challenging season for everybody, not least due to the pandemic, and I cannot fault the effort, commitment and attitude all the players have shown to get us into the position we have reached both in the league and FA Cup.

“We have had to make some difficult decisions and it is never easy saying goodbye to players. They are fantastic people who have been exceptional to work with.

“I would like to thank all the players who are departing for their efforts and we will always be here to support them with anything we can do in the next stage of their careers. We are on a journey and every player who has been part of it so far has made a tremendous contribution to where we are now as a Club.”

India’s female cricketers told to invoice for prize money

The Telegraph has reported that India’s female crickets have been told to invoice for pay extending back eight months. The newspaper revealed at the weekend that the team members had not received their portion of the £350,000 prize money for finishing as runners-up at last year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

The centrally contracted team members have since been told to invoice the Board of Cricket Control for India for their share of the money. This does not include those who since had their central contracts terminated, however, such as Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy and Anuja Patil.

Telegraph reporter Isabelle Westbury said the revelations “raise questions about the financial administration of the BCCI and the provision of both its contracted players and those whose contracts are not renewed.”

