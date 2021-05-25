Gareth Bale's loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2020/21 season turned out to be pretty successful.

Despite being condemned to the bench by both Jose Mourinho and Ryan Mason for much of the campaign, the Welshman finished with some very impressive figures to his name.

In his 920 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League, the 31-year-old scored 11 goals.

That means he was finding the back of the net every 83 minutes in the English top-flight, which is the best record of any player in the division.

Spurs fans would love to see him back at the club next season, but that's beginning to look unlikely after a bombshell report from Spain on Tuesday.

ABC (as translated by Wales Online) are claiming that Bale is considering retiring from football after this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, as he wants to relieve himself of the pressures of the sport.

The lightning-quick forward is looking to strike a deal with Real Madrid that would see him receive a partial payout and have his contract terminated a year early.

It's reported that Bale will ask the Spanish club for half of his £13 million salary.

ABC also add that the Welshman is keen to dedicate himself to golf and is apparently looking at taking up the sport professionally.

Surely not, right?

If the report from the Spanish publication proves to be true and Euro 2020 is the last time we see Bale on a football pitch, it will be a real shame.

It is, of course, easy to think that won't be the case, but the man himself did state after Spurs' 4-2 victory over Leicester City last Sunday that the next step in his career will be one that causes "chaos".

"It'll just have to be... it will have to happen after the Euros," Bale told Sky Sports after the Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium.

"I know what I'm doing, but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything."

Maybe 2020/21 really was a swan song for one of the finest footballers of modern times...

