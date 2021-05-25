Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Owls-linked Reece James' future

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be aiming to put his own stamp on the club's squad this summer by drafting in a host of new players.

Whilst the 47-year-old was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation to the third-tier after being handed over the reins at Hillsborough earlier this year, he did achieve a relative amount of success at this level during his time at Doncaster Rovers.

Moore managed to guide Doncaster to a ninth-place finish in League One during the 2019/20 campaign and was seemingly on course to better this achievement last season before swapping the Keepmoat Stadium for Wednesday.

Although the Owls have yet to make any moves ahead of the upcoming transfer window, they were linked with a potential swoop for Doncaster defender Reece James last week.

According to The Star, Moore is reportedly keen to re-unite with the 27-year-old after working with him during his time at Rovers.

However, Doncaster are hoping to keep James at the club and currently in talks with him over a new deal.

The former Sunderland man has yet to agree to fresh terms with Rovers and could potentially leave the club on a free transfer when his current contract expires next month.

Making reference to James' current situation, Doncaster manager Richie Wellens has urged the defender to make a decision regarding his future quickly in order to prevent any disruption to the club's recruitment plans.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press about James, the Rovers boss said: "I've tried my best to sell myself to him and detailed how we're going to play.

"I think he's a footballer who will fit in very well to how we want to play.

"I've stressed that to him.

"The ball lies in his court now.

"We've just asked for a bit of respect in him making a decision as early as he can because if it doesn't go the way we want it to and he decides to go elsewhere, we obviously need to make other plans.

"I'm very hopeful Reece will stay."

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Wellens may be confident about keeping James at Doncaster, Wednesday ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of the defender as he is clearly capable of thriving at this level.

As well as providing three assists for his team-mates last season, the full-back netted seven goals in League One which is an impressive total.

James would add some versatility to Wednesday's squad as he has lined up as a left-midfielder and as a central midfielder for Doncaster.

With Adam Reach set to leave the Owls when his contract expires, it could be argued that James may be the ideal replacement for him and thus the Owls ought to consider offering the Doncaster man a deal in the coming weeks.

Read More – Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News