Tottenham transfer news: Lucas Moura could leave the club this summer

According to football.london, Tottenham could consider selling Brazilian winger Lucas Moura if an “attractive offer” comes in this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Lucas Moura?

Lucas could be a surprise departure for Spurs this summer if they receive a bid for the 28-year-old, according to football.london.

The report states that the north London club have previously turned down "big money advances" for the Brazilian and could be tempted to sell in order to help raise funds for a starting player.

The winger is currently the tenth highest earner on Tottenham's wage bill according to Spotrac, in the region of £80k-per-week.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Lucas?

Former Spurs manager Mourinho praised Lucas after Tottenham’s 2-1 loss to West Ham in February and he applauded his hard work for the team.

As per the club's official website, Mourinho said, “Lucas is a team player, that’s what teams need and many times people in general don’t give the right value to these types of player.

“He’s always there for the team, playing amazing or not so amazing, but always there, always fighting for the team and today, I thought he was brilliant."

How many goals has Lucas scored this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Lucas had made 50 appearances for Spurs in the 2020/21 campaign and he has scored nine goals with a further eight assists this term.

The 28-year-old has displayed his versatility throughout the season, having played in all forward positions. However, he has predominantly played as a right-winger in the side.

Based on WhoScored figures, Lucas is Tottenham's third most fouled player (1.6) in the Premier League and he has also completed the fifth most dribbles per game (1.1) in the Spurs squad.

Could Spurs be short in attack if Lucas is sold?

Several Spurs attackers are linked with departures and, if they materialise, they could indeed be short.

According to Sky Sports, Harry Kane has expressed his desire to leave the club which could prove a headache for Daniel Levy during the summer transfer window. If the England captain were to leave, Spurs would need to reinvest in their front-line to replace his goals which would be an extremely difficult task as Kane has contributed to 37 of Spurs' 68 Premier League goals.

Dele Alli has also been linked with an exit as, according to Football Insider, Spurs are ready to cash in on the attacking midfielder who is contracted at the club until 2024.

It could be a very busy summer for those in the Tottenham boardroom.

