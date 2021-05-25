Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Eagles eye move for in-demand towering defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing defender Andreaw Gravillon this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

What's the latest news on Gravillon?

Gravillon has spent the past season on loan at French side Lorient from Inter Milan. Despite having two years left on his contract at the Serie A club, it seems that the 23-year-old does not have a future at Inter under Antonio Conte.

This suggests that he could be available this summer, and Palace are believed to be monitoring Gravillon ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Are there other clubs interested in signing Gravillon?

There certainly are.

Gravillon has a host of potential suitors from all around Europe, with several Ligue 1 sides including Marseille and Montpellier keen on the centre-back.

Real Betis, Olympiacos, Copenhagen and Anderlecht are also admirers of the youngster, while Premier League teams Leicester and Southampton have been linked with Gravillon.

It seems that there could be a battle across Europe for his signature in the coming months.

What are Gravillon's stats this season?

Gravillon was a regular in the Lorient starting line-up this term, making 26 appearances in the league.

The 6 foot 2 defender was particularly impressive in the air across the course of the campaign. According to WhoScored, he won 2.2 aerial duels per match - only his fellow defender Julien Laporte (2.7) won more aerial contests per game for Lorient in 2020/21.

He has also been a standout performer in other areas, having made 109 clearances and blocked 31 shots. This would put him inside the top two in both categories at Palace this season.

Would Gravillon be a good signing for Palace?

The amount of interest across Europe in signing Gravillon indicates that the Frenchman looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

He would also fit into the transfer policy that Palace seem set to implement this summer. The team have an ageing defence at the moment, with Gary Cahill, Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho all in their thirties and out of contract next month.

Therefore, Palace need to find replacements for these experienced players, and they appear to be looking to bring in young centre-backs ahead of next season.

The club have recently been linked with Victor Nelsson and Radu Dragusin, two up-and-coming centre-backs who have plenty of room for development moving forwards.

Now, they are also interested in Gravillon, which suggests that a pattern is emerging, and that the Eagles are now ready to focus on putting together a long-term plan where they utilise youth more in order to keep progressing as a club.

