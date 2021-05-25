Wolves' next manager: Club set for talks with Jorge Mendes client who won silverware at his last club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are set to hold talks with another Jorge Mendes client over their vacant manager's position, according to The Telegraph.

What's the latest news on Wolves' manager search?

Nuno Espirito Santo stood down as Wolves manager this past weekend after four years at Molineux, leaving the club looking for a new manager this summer.

They appear to have already lined up a potential replacement, as Wolves are ready to speak to former Benfica manager Bruno Lage, who is represented by Mendes' agency company Gestifute.

What was Lage's win rate at Benfica?

Lage was appointed Benfica's full-time manager in January 2019, and he led the side to the Portuguese title in his first season in charge.

He followed that up by winning the Portuguese Super Cup in 2019/20, but was unable to retain the league title with the club as they finished second, five points adrift of Porto.

His contract was terminated in July 2020, but Lage still left with an impressive record, having won 49 of his 74 games at the helm, giving him a 66% win rate.

Is Lage definitely getting the Wolves job?

No.

While it has been reported that Lage is expected to land the job in the coming weeks, it is far from a done deal that he will arrive in the Midlands next season.

In fact, Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, have claimed that Wolves interviewed two candidates for the role on Monday, indicating that there are multiple names in the frame to succeed Nuno.

Is Jorge Mendes set to remain an influential figure at Wolves?

It seems that could be the case.

Mendes is Nuno's agent, and helped the 47-year-old get the Wolves job back in 2017. Now, he seems to want to replace him with another one of his clients in Lage.

Meanwhile, he also represents several of Wolves' first-team squad, including Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. These players have all become regulars in the side, helping Wolves re-establish themselves in the top-flight, and playing a key role in the team's run to the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

Through working with Nuno and a number of Wolves' players, Mendes has become a key figure at Wolves, bringing exciting prospects such as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence to the club.

Nuno may have now departed, but Mendes seems keen to replace him with Lage, suggesting that he will still have a strong relationship with Wolves moving forwards.

