Everton transfer rumours: Toffees want 24-year-old who previously received praise from Luis Figo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have joined the race to sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes, as reported by Radio Plaza via Radio Deportiva.

What's the latest transfer news on Guedes?

Last week, Wolves were linked with the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Everton could now be set to battle with Wolves for Guedes' signature, as they are reportedly interested in bringing the Portuguese attacker over to Goodison Park.

How much will Guedes cost and when does his contract expire?

When PSG sold Guedes to Valencia in 2018, they reserved the rights to a certain percentage of a future transfer for the player, which is believed to be in the region of 15-20%. Therefore, Valencia will want to sell him for a significant figure if they do let him go, and it is understood that they would demand €25m (£21.7m) for the winger.

However, they reportedly need to sell some players this summer due to financial restrictions at the club, suggesting that Everton may be able to negotiate a lower fee if they wish.

Guedes is contracted to Valencia until 2024.

What are Guedes' stats this season?

He has featured in 31 La Liga games this term, registering five goals and six assists as Valencia finished the campaign in 13th place.

Guedes completed 66 dribbles in Spain's top-flight, as per WhoScored - more than any Everton player managed in the Premier League.

1 of 15 Which club did Everton sign James Rodriguez from? Bayern Munich Barcelona Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

What's been said about Guedes?

Back in 2018, Luis Figo outlined Guedes' attributes in an interview with Foot Mercato via Tribal Football.

He said: "Guedes is a fast, irreverent and unpredictable player, who himself builds actions for his teammates and is also able to finish well."

Could Guedes fix two glaring problems for Ancelotti?

He certainly could.

Ancelotti is believed to want a high-class right winger this summer, as he does not seem to be happy with the options that he has right now. Guedes has shown throughout his career that he is capable of playing in any of the front three positions, and his familiarity with playing on the right flank could tempt Ancelotti into making a move for him.

Everton also have an issue with the speed of their play. The Athletic explained earlier this month how the team move the ball slowly when going forwards, which can make them a predictable side to defend against.

Guedes can offer them something different. His speed and dribbling ability would be a major asset, and, as Figo mentioned, he is "unpredictable", which is just what Everton need.

The Toffees have become easy to play against. Guedes' ability to cover the right wing position while also adding an extra dimension to the team's attack could change all that.

News Now - Sport News