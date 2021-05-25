Barcelona fans won't remember the club's 2020/21 season very fondly.

Yes, the Blaugrana won the Copa del Rey after a stellar 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in final, but ultimately it was a lacklustre campaign by the Catalan side.

Their Champions League adventure ended with a whimper against Paris Saint-Germain and they ended up finishing third in La Liga after a remarkable collapse towards the end of the season.

Without the goals, assists and overall brilliance of talisman Lionel Messi, the situation in 2020/21 would have been far worse for Ronald Koeman and his men.

There needs to be significant changes this summer and it seems the club are well aware of that, as they're already close to announcing a number of new signings.

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday afternoon, Barcelona are on the verge of acquiring four high-profile players on free transfers.

Romano states that deals for Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia are 'done', with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum close to signing with the Spanish side until June 2024.

A deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay is on the cards too and Barcelona are now awaiting his final answer.

Should the club get all four transfers over the line, the team's squad depth for the 2021/22 season looks very impressive indeed.

We've provided a graphic for you to view below, with two players for each position in a 4-3-3 formation.

Barcelona's potential 2021/22 squad depth

We were so spoilt for choice that Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Trincao miss out altogether.

No wonder it's being reported that Messi is set to stay at Barcelona...

The first XI we've picked is loaded with experience and quality, as well as young talent in the form of Sergino Dest, Garcia and Frenkie de Jong.

Then in reserve, there's the likes of Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Ronald Araujo, players capable of starting for most other top teams in Europe.

Should they all remain at the club alongside Messi, Aguero, Depay, Wijnaldum and Gerard Pique, Koeman is going to have some serious selection headaches next season.

Well, if he keeps his job that is...

