Tottenham's next manager: Alasdair Gold claims one reported candidate is not in the running

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is not in the running to take over at Tottenham this summer.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Almost a month on from sacking Jose Mourinho, Daniel Levy has still not appointed the Portuguese coach's replacement.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are the current favourites to land the job, but Spurs are yet to make a final decision, while Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a shock return to the club he left in November 2019.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is another name that has been mentioned as a potential candidate in recent weeks, suggesting that there are still plenty of contenders left in the frame to succeed Mourinho.

What did Gold say about Martinez?

However, one manager who won't be moving to Tottenham is Martinez.

That is according to Gold, who has stated that while Spurs are admirers of the 47-year-old, they have no intention of making him their new manager ahead of next season.

Taking to Twitter, Gold wrote: "As plenty of people are asking about Roberto Martinez, as I've said before he is someone Spurs like but he's not believed to be a contender right now for the current vacant managerial post."

Is Martinez definitely out of the running for the Tottenham job?

Gold seems to thinks so, but that is not the view of some other major outlets.

Sky Sports have claimed that Martinez is still in talks with Tottenham, indicating that he remains a candidate for the manager's post.

With current reports appearing to contradict one another, it appears that there is some uncertainty over whether Spurs are considering Martinez or not, as their search for their next manager rumbles on.

Would Martinez leave Belgium for Spurs?

Reportedly he would if he was offered the position.

Martinez has a contract with Belgium until the 2022 World Cup, but it was reported earlier this month, via Football Insider, that he is willing to leave international management behind after this summer's Euros in order to take over at Tottenham.

He is believed to have made a "huge play" for the job, where he attempted to outline to Spurs why he was the right man to take the club forwards.

Whether the former Everton and Wigan manager's efforts have been in vain or not remains to be seen.

