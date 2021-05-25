Man Utd transfer news: Alex Telles could be sold after only one season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record via Sport Witness, Manchester United are ready to sell Brazilian left-back Alex Telles after less than one year at the club.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alex Telles?

The 28-year-old has been out of favour at United and according to Record via Sport Witness, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are willing to sell but will "need a good offer".

The report suggests that should United receive a bid that is greater than the fee they paid (thought to be around £15.4m) for the former FC Porto full-back, then the Manchester club would let him leave.

What did Telles say about Bruno Fernandes?

Speaking in the January 2021 edition of the Inside United magazine, Telles revealed that Fernandes was "annoying to play against" in Portugal and waxed lyrical about his quality.

Telles told Inside United, "So, me and Bruno have known each other for a while now. Bruno has always stood out wherever he played and he is undoubtedly our main player here today. We were rivals on the pitch and today we’re team-mates playing in the same team. I’ve said to him that at the time he was quite annoying to play against on the pitch, always wanting to win, obviously.

"He’s a guy with a massive heart and immense quality, it’s there for everybody to see and I don’t need to talk any more about Bruno’s quality."

He added, "It’s a pleasure to play with him. He is a great guy who is always willing to help everybody and he really makes a difference and that’s great."

Why hasn't Telles to United worked out?

Telles has been heavily out of favour with United manager Solskjaer, who has preferred Luke Shaw at left-back this season.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just eight Premier League starts and he has failed to get a consistent run of games in the side, according to WhoScored.

In comparison to Shaw, Telles has produced a considerably lower attacking threat for United with just 1.3 key passes per league game this season with the England international averaging 2.3. Indeed, the Brazilian has also been dribbled past once per game in the Premier League, while that only happens to Shaw 0.5 times per game on average.

Have United been linked with another left-back?

If Telles were to leave the club then United would be left with Brandon Williams as the only cover for left-back which would surely prompt the club into making a signing in that position.

Solskjaer's side have been linked with Sporting Lisbon full-back Nuno Mendes. According to Record as per Sport Witness, the Portuguese club have already been contacted by United's representatives regarding the player.

