Wolverhampton Wanderers quiz: How much do you remember about the Nuno Espirito Santo era?

After four years in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nuno Espirito Santo opted to walk away from the club earlier this month.

When the 47-year-old was handed over the reins at Molineux Stadium in 2017, Wolves were residing in the second-tier of English football.

Tasked with transforming the club's fortunes, Nuno opted to draft in the likes of Ruben Neves, Ryan Bennett and Barry Douglas who all went on to play key roles in their side's promotion to the Premier League.

In the following two seasons, Wolves reached new heights under the guidance of the former Valencia boss as they clinched back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the top-flight.

The Wanderers also achieved a relative amount of success in the Europa League as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 2020.

However, a drop-off in form in the top-flight last season eventually culminated in Nuno deciding to part ways with Wolves.

With the club now set to enter a new dawn, we have decided to take a look back at the Nuno era at Wolves in this quiz.

Who has Nuno's record signing? How many goals did Wolves score in the Premier League during his tenure?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 10 In what year did Wolves seal promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of Nuno? 2013 2014 2017 2018

News Now - Sport News