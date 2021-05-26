Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020/21 season was certainly a strange one, wasn't it?

Silent stadiums across Europe, VAR intervening with annoying regularity, it's a campaign that the majority of football fans will be glad is over.

There were some saving graces, though. Lille, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid won their respective domestic leagues against the odds and we were also treated to some brilliant football.

All across Europe, the very best attack-minded footballers weaved their magic and were ultimately involved in a high number of goals.

Robert Lewandowski was the dominant force in that regard, the Bayern Munich contributing to a ridiculous 48 goals (41G, 7A) in Bundesliga action.

The Pole was exceptional, as were many other forward-thinking superstars during a very unique domestic season.

To highlight that, we've used Transfermarkt to provide the 30 players from Europe's top 10 leagues with the most goal contributions in 2020/21.

Let's take a look at the final standings from a campaign unlike any other...

30. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 26

Games: 35

Goals: 19

Assists: 7

29. Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) - 26

Games: 28

Goals: 20

Assists: 6

28. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 27

Games: 33

Goals: 14

Assists: 13

27. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - 27

Games: 38

Goals: 17

Assists: 10

26. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 27

Games: 27

Goals: 17

Assists: 10

25. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 27

Games: 35

Goals: 20

Assists: 7

24. Thomas Henry (OH Leuven) - 27

Games: 31

Goals: 21

Assists: 6

23. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 27

Games: 37

Goals: 22

Assists: 5

22. Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon) - 27

Games: 32

Goals: 23

Assists: 4

21. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) - 28

Games: 37

Goals: 20

Assists: 8

20. Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg) - 28

Games: 27

Goals: 20

Assists: 8

19. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 29

Games: 37

Goals: 18

Assists: 11

18. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 29

Games: 34

Goals: 20

Assists: 9

17. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) - 29

Games: 31

Goals: 22

Assists: 7

16. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 30

Games: 33

Goals: 23

Assists: 7

15. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) - 31

Games: 34

Goals: 16

Assists: 15

14. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 31

Games: 36

Goals: 22

Assists: 9

13. Paul Onuachu (Genk) - 31

Games: 33

Goals: 29

Assists: 2

12. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 31

Games: 33

Goals: 29

Assists: 2

11. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 32

Games: 32

Goals: 11

Assists: 21

10. Raphael Holzhauser (Beerschot V.A) - 32

Games: 34

Goals: 16

Assists: 16

9. Memphis Depay (Lyon) - 32

Games: 37

Goals: 20

Assists: 12

8. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 32

Games: 34

Goals: 23

Assists: 9

7. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 34

Games: 36

Goals: 24

Assists: 10

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 34

Games: 31

Goals: 27

Assists: 7

5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 35

Games: 28

Goals: 27

Assists: 8

4. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 36

Games: 32

Goals: 28

Assists: 8

3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 37

Games: 35

Goals: 23

Assists: 13

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 41

Games: 35

Goals: 30

Assists: 11

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 48

Games: 29

Goals: 41

Assists: 7

