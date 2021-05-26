Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Update emerges concerning Josh Windass' Owls future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday have already decided to launch a complete overhaul of their squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Owls opted to release 10 players last week as a reaction to their disappointing relegation to League One.

Although the decision to part ways with the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Keiren Westwood grabbed the headlines, Wednesday also revealed that Alex Hunt, Sam Hutchinson and Ciaran Brennan are set to stay whilst Osaze Urhoghide has been offered a new deal.

Whereas the vast majority of the Owls' players failed to deliver the goods in the second-tier last season, attacking midfielder Josh Windass' displays at this level were relatively impressive.

As well as providing six assists for his team-mates, the 27-year-old netted nine goals in 41 league appearances for Wednesday.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the Championship, it is hardly surprising that Windass' future has recently been the subject of considerable speculation.

A report by Football Insider last month revealed that Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were all monitoring the playmaker's situation at Hillsborough whilst Fulham and West Bromwich Albion have also been linked with a move.

However, making reference to his son's current situation, Dean Windass has insisted that although the former Rangers midfielder is happy at Wednesday, a potential departure cannot be ruled out.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, the ex-Bradford City man said: "If Sheffield Wednesday want to sell Josh, and whatever money they're after for him I'm sure if it'll be best for both parties, they'll decide that.

"Josh is very happy at Sheffield Wednesday, I know that, he gets on very will with Darren [Moore] - an ex-teammate of mine at Bradford and it's a massive football club.

"At the end of the day, the supporters will be back and we know Sheffield Wednesday fans will be back in numbers to support the team to get back into the Championship with or without Josh."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Windass is still not guaranteed to stay at Wednesday, this particular update is relatively encouraging as he is clearly enjoying his time at Hillsborough.

One of the only shining lights in what was otherwise a season to forget for the Owls in the Championship earlier this year, the attacking midfielder proved that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Therefore, it could be argued that Windass may end up playing a major role in helping Wednesday secure an immediate return to the second-tier next year as there is every chance that he will set League One alight with his displays.

Providing that Moore is able to draft in a number of classy operators during the transfer window, the Owls could hit the ground running with Windass in their side when the 2021/22 campaign kicks off in August.

