Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs "confident" of keeping senior player at the club next season

Tottenham are optimistic that they will be able to keep hold of Son Heung-min this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Son?

The 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract, but reports have claimed that he could seek a move elsewhere if Harry Kane is sold in the next transfer window. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly been monitoring Son.

However, Tottenham have recently held talks with the player, and are now "confident" that he will still be at the club next season.

Why might Son want to leave if Kane departed Tottenham this summer?

The attacking duo have struck up an excellent relationship on the pitch in recent years, and that was clear for all to see this season.

Back in March, they became the Premier League's most prolific partnership in terms of goal combinations in a single campaign. When Kane found the net from a Son pass during a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, this meant that the two players had combined for 14 goals in the season, taking them past Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's total of 13 back in 1994/95.

This illustrates how Kane and Son have a great understanding with one another, so if Kane were to leave, this may lead to Son considering his future as well.

What are Son's stats this season?

Son has had the best season of his career to date in terms of goal contributions for Spurs. The winger has scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists in the Premier League this term, giving him a total of 27 goal goal involvements. Only Harry Kane (37) has managed more for the north London club.

Son does lead the way for Tottenham, though, when it comes to key passes in 2020/21. The 89-cap international has made 75 key passes in the league, as per WhoScored - no other Tottenham player has managed more than 49.

Would Son staying be a big relief for Spurs' fans?

Definitely.

It has been a difficult month for Tottenham supporters, with Jose Mourinho being sacked and the side missing out on the Champions League once again.

They have also been hit by the news that Kane wants to leave the club, while there has also been speculation regarding the futures of Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

These are all key players for Spurs, meaning that they would leave a big void if they left. Son is another senior figure, having played 280 games for the club, and if he moved on he would be sorely missed.

He has shown this season that he is arguably the team's best player apart from Kane, so Tottenham cannot afford to lose both of their star performers in the same transfer window.

By keeping Son, it would give supporters hope that Tottenham do have something to work with, and can turn things around after a difficult couple of years.

