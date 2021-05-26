Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday, Gareth Southgate announced his 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Four right-backs were included in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

The England manager has to trim his squad down to 26 players by June 1st, meaning one of that quartet will be axed.

Right now, the favourite to be given the boot is Alexander-Arnold, due to the fact that the Liverpool right-back was unexpectedly omitted from Southgate's squad back in March.

If that does indeed happen next week, there will be a significant number of football fans who will question the bold call from the England boss.

But then there's some who will argue that Alexander-Arnold should not be part of the England setup this summer, as they believe he's not good enough defensively compared to Walker, Trippier and James.

Now, is that actually true, or is a complete myth? Spoiler alert, it's the latter.

Twitter user and Liverpool fan Joel Rabinowitz has provided the evidence to disprove that myth for good, highlighting how Alexander-Arnold leads the way in three key defensive metrics.

Check out his findings for yourself:

Trent leads the way defensively

So, per 90 minutes in league action during the 2020/21 season, Alexander-Arnold had the highest tackle success rate of the four, was dribbled past the least and completed more ball recoveries.

What more do you need from a right-back, eh?

As well as dominating in some incredibly important pragmatic departments, the Liverpool man's attacking stats are far superior to those possessed by Walker, Trippier and James.

Trent also leads the way offensively

After looking at those stats, it's hard not to think that Alexander-Arnold should be starting for England at Euro 2020.

Southgate has at least made it clear that the Liverpool man is in contention to make his final 26-man squad, which is only right after the defender's exceptional finish to the 2020/21 season.

"Trent is very much in contention," the England manager said.

“People think I don’t think Trent is a good footballer. That just isn’t the case. He has indirectly come in for some criticism and I felt the need to communicate more with him than anyone else over the past couple of months but I think his performances have been very good.

"I’m a little bit surprised by some of the things that have been written because people just don’t know those communications that have gone on. But that is credit to Trent that he has kept that to himself.”

