An epic NXT Championship match closed what was an incredible episode of the Black and Gold brand this week.

Karrion Kross and Finn Balor clashed in a bout worthy of headlining a main roster PPV event, let alone a weekly episode of NXT, or even a TakeOver special.

The card was stacked ahead of their clash too, with Franky Monet making her highly-anticipated in-ring debut and a Million Dollar Faceoff for good measure.

So let's get down to it. Check out the full results from NXT below.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon def. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

Two teams with their eyes on the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles collided in this fast-paced encounter. Ember Moon busted out a spectacular counter of Raquel Gonzalez's Chingona Bomb, hitting Big Mami Cool with a modified Eclipse.

Moments later, Shotzi Blackheart & Moon premiered a new, devastating double-team face buster to Dakota Kai to pick up the win.

Gonzalez & Kai clearly won the war after the match, however, as the NXT Women's Champion brutalized Blackheart on the outside as Kai restrained Moon, forcing her to watch.

Pete Dunne w/Oney Lorcan def. Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish was impressive in his first in-ring action in nearly six months, making his return from a torn triceps suffered back at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Pete Dunne made sure to target the surgically repaired arm with his signature joint manipulation before dropping Fish with the Bitter End. Oney Lorcan wasn't satisfied, continuing the onslaught afterward on Fish's triceps, vowing to put him back on the shelf.

Mercedes Martinez def. Zayda Ramier

Looking to bounce back after coming up short against Raquel Gonzalez earlier this month, Mercedes Martinez did exactly that with a dominant win over Zayda Ramier, putting her away with an Air Raid Crash.

Martinez's night wasn't quite over, though, as Tian Sha's Mei Ying appeared on the video board afterward, and smoke filled the Capitol Wrestling Center before the lights went out. When they returned, an ominous black marking appeared on Martinez's hand, leaving her confused to say the least.

LA Knight interrupted The Million Dollar Faceoff between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes pleaded for answers from "The Million Dollar Man," but what he got instead was a confrontation with LA Knight. Knight attacked Grimes from behind before laying him out with the BFT.

Franky Monet def. Cora Jade

Franky Monet dominated in her highly-anticipated in-ring debut, showing off a high dose of nastiness to complement her glitz and glamour.

She battered Cora Jade with a barrage of knees and stymied a brief rally with a huge Spear before dropping Jade with her own version of the Glam Slam.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w/Scarlett def. Finn Bálor

Karrion Kross and Finn Balor treated the NXT Universe to an epic rematch for the NXT Championship, and both Superstars pulled out all the stops for the black-and-gold brand's top prize.

The match was arguably even more physical than their previous encounter, with Kross launching Bálor into the ringside plexiglass, and The Prince answering moments later with a Tope con Hilo, though Kross popped up shortly after to launch the challenger onto the announce table.

With the action back in the ring, Bálor dodged Kross' dreaded elbow strike and even locked in a triangle on the undefeated champion, but Kross powered out to drop Bálor with a powerbomb.

Kross' second attempt at the elbow strike found the mark, leading to ruthless stomping on Bálor. Kross put away the challenger with the Kross Jacket to retain the title in a hard-fought victory.

