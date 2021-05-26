Almost every nation involved at Euro 2020 have named their squads ahead of this summer’s delayed tournament - and we can’t wait.

With the increased squad size of 26, the chance of a big-name player being surprisingly left out has lessened somewhat.

We will get to witness the very best European players go head-to-head in a month-long football festival.

However, there will be several stars missing for one reason or another.

Whether it’s an injury, a disappointing season or simply the manager just doesn’t fancy them, there have been a number of casualties during the squad announcements.

As a result, The Sun have produced an incredible XI of players that we won’t see representing their country at Euro 2020.

Let’s take a look:

Goalkeeper | Jan Oblak

One of the best goalkeepers in the world but his Slovenia side failed to qualify.

Right wing-back | Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka finds himself behind the likes of Kyle Walker, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back pecking order for England.

Centre-back | Sergio Ramos

Ramos has struggled with injuries this season and Luis Enrique took the decision to leave out the captain.

Centre-back | Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk hasn’t played since October due to a knee ligament injury and took the decision to continue his rehabilitation this summer.

Centre-back | Jerome Boateng

Joachim Low wanted to bring through a new generation of players in 2019 with Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels being exiled. While Muller and Hummels have forced their way back into the fold, the same can’t be said for the Bayern Munich defender.

Left wing-back | Ferland Mendy

The Real Madrid man has also been suffering with injuries this season and was subsequently left out of France’s squad.

Centre midfield | Miralem Pjanic

It hasn’t been the greatest season for Pjanic at Barcelona but his Bosnia and Herzegovina side didn’t qualify anyway.

Centre midfield | Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Lazio midfielder won’t be appearing at Euro 2020 after his Serbian side were beaten by Scotland on penalties in the play-offs.

Attacking midfield | Isco

There are no Real Madrid players in the Spain set-up but Isco never really stood a chance after a tough season for him personally.

Striker | Erling Haaland

It really is a shame that we won’t see Haaland at an international tournament this summer after Norway were knocked out in the play-offs by Serbia.

Striker | Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Just when Zlatan announced his return to international football at the age of 39, he suffered a knee injury which has ruled him out.

XI of players who will miss Euro 2020

