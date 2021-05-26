Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tuesday night's episode of NXT saw Karrion Kross retain the NXT Championship over Finn Balor, in what was an intense match.

The champion eventually put "The Prince" away after a devastating running forearm to the back of Balor's neck, before several hard stomps to that area, which then led to making the Irishman pass out to a sleeper hold.

With Balor now presumably in Kross' past, and the announcement of the brand's next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, who will face him for the NXT Title at the event?

The NXT Universe will learn the answer to that question on next week's episode of the Black and Gold Brand as Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne collide in a Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match pitting three of the brand's pillars against each other.

With his win last month over former NXT Champion Adam Cole, O'Reilly has proven he's cut out for the big time. Is he ready to take the next step?

Meanwhile, Gargano's reign as NXT North American Champion was ended earlier this month by Bronson Reed. But as a former NXT Champion, "Johnny Wrestling" has proven he has what it takes to wear the Black and Gold Brand's richest prize.

Dunne has kept no secrets about his intentions to become NXT Champion for some time. Is it only a matter of time before the former NXT United Kingdom Champion adds another accolade to his resume?

A mix of technical wrestling from The Bruiserweight and O'Reilly, alongside the experience and speed of the leader of The Way. We are set for one hell of a Triple Threat match next week.

All the action from next week's episode of NXT will air live in the UK on BT Sport.

